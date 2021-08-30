GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 7%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.80. Approximately 92,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,564,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

