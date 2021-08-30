Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Geberit stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.51. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01. Geberit has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $84.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBERY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

