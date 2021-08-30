Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,179,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 22,694,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.7 days.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. 75,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Geely Automobile in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

