Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.65

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 429254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Several research firms have commented on GNK. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The company has a market cap of $847.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

