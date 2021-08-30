Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Update

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Gene Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,025. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile
