Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Update

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gene Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,025. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

