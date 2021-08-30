General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

