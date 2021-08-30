General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 54,602 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,602 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 2.22% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 143,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,563. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,091. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $273.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

