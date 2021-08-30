General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 43,000 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.42 on Monday, hitting $312.22. 42,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,306. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

