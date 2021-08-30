General American Investors Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $72.08. 184,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,458. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.