General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $14.32 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.48. 14,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,064. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

