General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Rogers worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Rogers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 9.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

ROG traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.66. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,115. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $211.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

