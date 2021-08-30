General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.60. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

