General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,003 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Angi worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 292.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at $2,385,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

