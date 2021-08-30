General American Investors Co. Inc. Invests $12.40 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $499.95. 75,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,853. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.91. The company has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $498.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

