General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Nuance Communications worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUAN remained flat at $$55.05 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 62,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,570. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,594,680. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

