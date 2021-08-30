General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vistra by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.88. 75,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,020. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

