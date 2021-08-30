General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. 477,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,855,719. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

