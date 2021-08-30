General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.6% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.26. 248,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,702,182. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

