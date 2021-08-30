General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 35,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.57. The company had a trading volume of 225,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,659,592.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.