General American Investors Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.98. 5,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

