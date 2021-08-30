General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.76

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 1030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

