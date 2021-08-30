General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 97.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after acquiring an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in General Dynamics by 453.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.19. The company had a trading volume of 396,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,556. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.