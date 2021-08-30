General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

