GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $98,243.32 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $98,243.32 and approximately $74.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,846,821 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

