Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.36 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

