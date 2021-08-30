Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.28

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $88.19, with a volume of 787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

