Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 7.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.06. 356,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,532,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 297.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gevo by 44.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 103.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,594,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 437.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,014 shares during the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.