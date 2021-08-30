Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.55

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.55 and last traded at $90.55, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLAPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $1.6591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

About Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

