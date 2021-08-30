Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 766,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 1,099,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,488. Glencore has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

