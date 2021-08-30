Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 766,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 1,099,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,488. Glencore has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40.
About Glencore
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.