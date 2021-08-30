Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $7.03. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,270,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 465,773 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

