Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Up 6.6%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 2,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.