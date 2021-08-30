Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 7% Higher

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.02 and last traded at $77.88. 20,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 870,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

