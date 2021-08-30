Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

