Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 43.6% in August

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 405,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 658,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $11,280,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,845,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Shares of GSL stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $751.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.