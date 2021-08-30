Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 36.09% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $74,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.60. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

