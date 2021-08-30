Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,114,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 30,547,588 shares.The stock last traded at $2.13 and had previously closed at $1.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of -0.06.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $32,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

