Globalstar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 244,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,225% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,424 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 525,123,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,707,527. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Globalstar by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.