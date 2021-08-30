Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Globant worth $29,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,571,000 after acquiring an additional 132,572 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $319.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.61. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $321.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

