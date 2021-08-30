Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLUC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

