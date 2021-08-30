Gnosis Achieves Market Capitalization of $440.51 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $440.51 million and $6.97 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $292.78 or 0.00600168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

