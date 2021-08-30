GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.12 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

