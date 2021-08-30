GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$3.80 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS GLGDF opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.