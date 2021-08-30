GoHealth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 34,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,203% compared to the typical volume of 1,477 call options.

In other news, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. 6,589,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.