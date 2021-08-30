Gold Royalty Corp.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 6th

Gold Royalty’s (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 6th. Gold Royalty had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Gold Royalty’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GROY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of GROY opened at $4.31 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,198,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

