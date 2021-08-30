Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $50.05. 3,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 189,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

Specifically, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

