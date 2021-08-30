Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 46,881 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Golden Ocean Group worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGL. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

