Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRG) Trading Down 0.2%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 5,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

