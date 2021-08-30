Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,854 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.66% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $58,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $55.21 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.04.

