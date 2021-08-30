GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoldMining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get GoldMining alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT GLDG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 232,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 million and a PE ratio of 2.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 58.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 34.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.