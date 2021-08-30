Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 458.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1,622.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $32,080.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,239.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 148,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,793 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

